Industrial expo

Kerala Plastics Manufacturers’ Association, in association with the Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology, Tamil Nadu Plastics Manufacturers’ Association, Karnataka State Plastic Association, and Telangana and Andhra Plastic Manufacturers’ Association is organising an industrial exhibition – IPLEX at Adlux Exhibition Centre, Angamaly in Kochi from December 3 to 5.

It is the third largest plastic machinery expo in India next to Plastindia held in New Delhi and Plastivision in Mumbai. IPLEX 20 will showcase the latest technology and machineries used in manufacturing of plastic products, recycling, raw materials and ancillary equipment with participation from different parts of India. The event will be a platform for the manufacturers who are very badly affected by the single-use plastic ban, to diversify or convert their existing facilities with latest technology to meet the present government standards, a release said.