Industrial estate at Kittampalayam in Coimbatore to be inaugurated in a year

December 21, 2022 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Arignar Anna Cooperative Industrial Estate at Kittampalayam in the district will be inaugurated in a year, Minister for MSMEs T.M. Anbarasan said here on Wednesday.

Laying the foundation for the construction of basic infrastructure at the estate, the Minister said the DMK government acquired 316 acres, including 35.4 acres in Tiruppur district and 280.6 acres in Coimbatore district, in 2006. However, the AIADMK government shelved the project and for the last 10 years, there was no progress in the project. This was brought to the attention of Chief Minister MK Stalin when the DMK came to power in 2021.

About six months ago, Ministers and officials concerned inspected the site and estimates were prepared to develop basic infrastructure, such as roads, water pipelines, overhead tank for drinking water, and office building. These would be developed at a total cost of ₹24.61 crore. Of the total funding, the government had allocated ₹10 crore and the remaining amount would be contributed by the stakeholders.

These facilities would be constructed in another four to six months and in a year, industries would come up on all the 585 industrial plots at the estate, the Minister said.

When commissioned, the estate would provide direct employment to 15,000 people and indirect employment to almost 35,000 people.

When asked about farmers’ opposition to acquisition of land for industrial estate planned at Annur, Mr. Anbarasan said the Chief Minister had clarified that lands would not be acquired without the consent of the farmers.

On peak hour charges for MSMEs, he said the government had reduced the charges by 10 % for these units.

