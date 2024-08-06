GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Industrial electronics and electricals expo in Coimbatore from August 9

Published - August 06, 2024 08:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (Codissia) will conduct the seventh edition of Elektrotec, an exhibition of industrial electronics and electricals, renewable energy, and e-vehicles, here from August 9 to 12.

M. Karthikeyan, Codissia president, and P. Ponram, chairman of the event, told the media on Tuesday that the fair would have 200 exhibitors from different States. The focus this year was on solar energy panels and e-vehicles. The expected business turnover that the exhibition would generate would be ₹800 crore.

Occupying about 9,000 sq.mt, the fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and for business visitors it will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The visitors can test drive the e-vehicles that will be displayed.

Mr. Ponram said the Codissia, FaMe TN, and WRI India would also launch on August 12 a skill programme for MSMEs, especially those in the automobile and auto component sector. About 15 industries would be studied on a pilot basis for energy efficiency, green economy and lean management and courses would be developed. The MSMEs could take the courses that would be conducted for two years.

An “Advanced Clean Energy Workshop” would also be conducted as part of the Elektrotec expo, he said.

Soomilduth Bholah, Minister for Financial Services and Good Governance, Mauritius, will inaugurate the fair on August 9.

Related Topics

industrial component / manufacturing and engineering / machine manufacturing / Electric vehicles / electricity production and distribution

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.