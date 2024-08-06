Industrial electronics and electricals expo in Coimbatore from August 9

The Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (Codissia) will conduct the seventh edition of Elektrotec, an exhibition of industrial electronics and electricals, renewable energy, and e-vehicles, here from August 9 to 12.

M. Karthikeyan, Codissia president, and P. Ponram, chairman of the event, told the media on Tuesday that the fair would have 200 exhibitors from different States. The focus this year was on solar energy panels and e-vehicles. The expected business turnover that the exhibition would generate would be ₹800 crore.

Occupying about 9,000 sq.mt, the fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and for business visitors it will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The visitors can test drive the e-vehicles that will be displayed.

Mr. Ponram said the Codissia, FaMe TN, and WRI India would also launch on August 12 a skill programme for MSMEs, especially those in the automobile and auto component sector. About 15 industries would be studied on a pilot basis for energy efficiency, green economy and lean management and courses would be developed. The MSMEs could take the courses that would be conducted for two years.

An “Advanced Clean Energy Workshop” would also be conducted as part of the Elektrotec expo, he said.

Soomilduth Bholah, Minister for Financial Services and Good Governance, Mauritius, will inaugurate the fair on August 9.