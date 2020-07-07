Industrial e-pass issuedfrom Chennai: officials

Industrial e-passes are issued from Chennai and not by the Coimbatore District Industries Centre (DIC) since Saturday, according to officials.
Industries ask for e-pass for movement of employees from one district to another, for marketing, payment collection, to bring workers to industries here, to assess products, to inspect machinery, maintenance of machinery, etc. Since movement to adjoining districts has been restricted now, there is more need for the e-passes. The number of industrial e-passes issued in the district were reduced from June 19 or so in an effort to keep track of those who entered or left the district. From June 19 to July 4, 200 passes were issued here.
The approving authority for the e-passes has been moved to Chennai from the DIC here from July 4. If the applicants have problems they should dial the helpline, official sources said.
Meanwhile, industry sources said there were challenges and delays in getting the e-pass now.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath