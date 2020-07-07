Industrial e-pass issuedfrom Chennai: officials

Industrial e-passes are issued from Chennai and not by the Coimbatore District Industries Centre (DIC) since Saturday, according to officials.

Industries ask for e-pass for movement of employees from one district to another, for marketing, payment collection, to bring workers to industries here, to assess products, to inspect machinery, maintenance of machinery, etc. Since movement to adjoining districts has been restricted now, there is more need for the e-passes. The number of industrial e-passes issued in the district were reduced from June 19 or so in an effort to keep track of those who entered or left the district. From June 19 to July 4, 200 passes were issued here.

The approving authority for the e-passes has been moved to Chennai from the DIC here from July 4. If the applicants have problems they should dial the helpline, official sources said.

Meanwhile, industry sources said there were challenges and delays in getting the e-pass now.