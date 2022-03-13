Industrial clusters to be operational soon in Coimbatore

Three industrial cluster projects are expected to take off in Coimbatore district next financial year.

B. Karthigaivasan, General Manager of District Industries Centre here, told The Hindu proposal for a coir cluster at Pollachi had been submitted to the MSME Development Institute for its approval. It would be sent to the Central government for the final nod. A jewellery cluster, involving about 20 people, was planned for Coimbatore. A detailed project report for it would be submitted by the members of the cluster in the next few days. The third cluster planned was for aluminium die casting industry. It would have 24 members and would benefit almost 65 units, he said.

To be implemented under the State government’s common production infrastructure scheme, the ₹ 5.7-crore aluminium die casting cluster’s detailed project report was approved recently. Micro units here that wanted to become tier-one or tier-two suppliers of components for automobile manufacturers needed certain facilities. The common facility centre to be set up under the project would have hydraulic die casting machine, trimming press and electrical furnace that would benefit the micro and small-scale units. The State government would give a grant of 70 % of the project cost or a maxuimum of ₹ 2.5 crore. The proposal for this project would be placed before a steering committee for approval shortly, he said.

S.M. Kamal Hasan, president of Coimbatore Goldsmiths’ Association, said the DIC was co-ordinating with the goldsmiths for the gold jewellery cluster and the DPR was getting ready. It would benefit a large number of goldsmiths here.