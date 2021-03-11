Industrial associations, police step up voters’ awareness campaigns

Coimbatore

11 March 2021 23:27 IST

Programmes held to encourage 100 % voting

Signature campaigns were held at the office of the Police Commissioner and police stations in the city on Thursday under the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme to encourage 100 % voting.

Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan launched the campaign by signing on a board on his office premises. Deputy Commissioners G. Stalin (Law and Order), E.S. Uma (Crime), R. Mutharasu (Traffic) and A. Myilvaganan (Headquarters), senior officers and staff working in the office complex also took part in the campaign.

A flagship programme of ECI for voter education, SVEEP’s main aim was to spread voter awareness and promote voter literacy. It also promotes the principle ‘greater participation for a stronger democracy’.

Advertising

Advertising

According to officials, signature campaigns under SVEEP were also held in all police stations in Coimbatore city limits where complete participation by the staff was ensured. Police personnel, who are staying away from their home constituencies, were also sensitised about postal voting.

They added the lists of personnel who will be deputed for various election duties in the city limits were being prepared.

At the Collectorate, District Collector K. Rajamani inaugurated a signature campaign and also launched a gas balloon that had voter awareness message.

This year, industry associations have been involved in creating awareness among the public on voting. At a meeting held with industry associations in Coimbatore last week, the district officials discussed the different ways through which these organisations can take up awareness programmes.

The Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (Codissia) has put banners near its trade fair complex. Its LED wall displays voting awareness messages. The gas balloon at the Collectorate was also sponsored by the Association, said the Codissia president MV Ramesh Babu. Other associations are also expected to take part in the awareness activities.