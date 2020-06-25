“Industrial associations’ demands will be considered”

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami held discussions with heads of industrial associations here on Thursday for more than an hour.

He later told reporters that representatives of MSMEs, big industries and others had met him with various demands and he had promised them that the State government would look into those.

“It was a very positive meeting that the heads of nearly 15 associations had with the Chief Minister,” said R. Ramamurthy, president of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association.

The Codissia president urged the Chief Minister to develop an industrial corridor covering Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode districts.

While the Chief Minister explained the challenges related to land acquisition, he assured that he will study the demand, Mr. Ramamurthy said.

T. Rajkumar, chairman of Confederation of Indian Textile Industry, said several issues were raised with the Chief Minister, including return of migrant workers and time to pay electricity consumption charges.

Mr. Palaniswami explained that migrant workers in Tamil Nadu returned home in about 250 trains.

If they want to return to Tamil Nadu, the workers should test for COVID in their respective States. On the current consumption charges, he said he will consider, said Mr. Rajkumar.

The micro units sought construction of a multi-storeyed industrial park.

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) asked for formation of Greater Development Authority for Coimbatore.

According to a press release, the Chief Minister said at the meeting that the State government earmarked ₹200 crore to provide collateral free loan through Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation (TIIC) and so far, ₹125 crore were disbursed to 1,064 MSMEs.

The land acquisition process is on for expansion of Coimbatore International Airport. Since Coimbatore is a major industrial area, the State government is taking up several infrastructure works here.