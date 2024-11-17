The police on Sunday detained Indu Makkal Katchi (IMK) founder Arjun Sampath and 141 supporters, who staged a protest in Coimbatore without permission.

The police said they had denied permission for a protest planned by the IMK, which was to condemn the recent arrest of the organisation’s youth wing leader Omkar Balaji.

According to the police, IMK members led by Mr. Sampath took out a procession from the roundabout near the Collectorate and headed towards the Red Cross junction to stage a protest. The police stopped them near the office of the City Police Commissioner.

The police detained and removed them from the road, where they squatted. They were shifted to a marriage hall at Rathinapuri.

Mr. Balaji was arrested by the Race Course police from Chennai on November 13, for his controversial remarks on journalist Nakkheeran Gopal.

