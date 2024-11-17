ADVERTISEMENT

Indu Makkal Katchi’s Arjun Sampath, 141 others detained for protest in Coimbatore

Published - November 17, 2024 09:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Sunday detained Indu Makkal Katchi (IMK) founder Arjun Sampath and 141 supporters, who staged a protest in Coimbatore without permission.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said they had denied permission for a protest planned by the IMK, which was to condemn the recent arrest of the organisation’s youth wing leader Omkar Balaji.

Indu Makkal Katchi youth wing president Omkar Balaji questioned for remarks on Nakkheeran Gopal

According to the police, IMK members led by Mr. Sampath took out a procession from the roundabout near the Collectorate and headed towards the Red Cross junction to stage a protest. The police stopped them near the office of the City Police Commissioner.

The police detained and removed them from the road, where they squatted. They were shifted to a marriage hall at Rathinapuri.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
HC refuses to restrain police from arresting Omkar Balaji

Mr. Balaji was arrested by the Race Course police from Chennai on November 13, for his controversial remarks on journalist Nakkheeran Gopal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US