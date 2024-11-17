 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indu Makkal Katchi’s Arjun Sampath, 141 others detained for protest in Coimbatore

Published - November 17, 2024 09:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Sunday detained Indu Makkal Katchi (IMK) founder Arjun Sampath and 141 supporters, who staged a protest in Coimbatore without permission.

The police said they had denied permission for a protest planned by the IMK, which was to condemn the recent arrest of the organisation’s youth wing leader Omkar Balaji.

Indu Makkal Katchi youth wing president Omkar Balaji questioned for remarks on Nakkheeran Gopal

According to the police, IMK members led by Mr. Sampath took out a procession from the roundabout near the Collectorate and headed towards the Red Cross junction to stage a protest. The police stopped them near the office of the City Police Commissioner.

The police detained and removed them from the road, where they squatted. They were shifted to a marriage hall at Rathinapuri.

HC refuses to restrain police from arresting Omkar Balaji

Mr. Balaji was arrested by the Race Course police from Chennai on November 13, for his controversial remarks on journalist Nakkheeran Gopal.

Published - November 17, 2024 09:22 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.