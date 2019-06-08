Indo-German cooperation to get stronger

Joint ventures and cooperation between Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs) in India and Germany are expected to strengthen in the years to come.

According to Karin Stoll, the German Counsul General in Chennai, all the major German companies have presence in India. These need a lot of SMEs to supply. So joint ventures in the SME segment will happen. There are more family enterprises in the SME sector in Germany and India.

The relationship between the two countries is healthy and strong and is growing. Germany works with specialised agencies such as the Indo German Chamber and the Round Tables to bring the SMEs in the two countries together, she said.

Ms. Stoll visited Ekki Homa Private Limited here on Friday.

The company is a joint venture between Homa Pumpenfabrik of Germany and Ekki in Coimbatore.

She added that Tamil Nadu is buying 500 electric vehicle buses from Germany to ply in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai and there are plans for purchase of another 1,500. In the Smart Cities project, Germany will support Coimbatore Corporation in the area of mobility solutions. Germany has also invested in Chennai in waste water treatment. A committee formed by the Consulate with the State Government is working together for vocational training programmes.

Kanishka Arumugam, Chief Executive of Ekki Homa, said an agreement was signed in 2018 between Ekki and Homa for a joint venture. Homa is a leader in waste water pump manufacturing.

The joint venture will be to cater to Indian and nearby markets. A full-fledged plant will be operational next year. At present a 25,000 sq.ft. Assembly, Testing, and Painting plant has been set up. The integrated plant will provide employment to 100 people.