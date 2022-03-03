Indo German Chamber to expand certificate courses to more trades

The Indo German Chamber of Commerce has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Food Industry Capacity and Skill Initiative (FICSI) to establish Centres of Excellence and train people under the German Dual System in baking.

Isabell Jenninger, Head of DUALpro and ProRecognition of the Indo German Chamber of Commerce, told The Hindu that in Germany, which is known for a wide variety of breads, three-year courses were offered in baking. In India, the discussions about the programmes to be offered were in preliminary stage.

The Chamber was working with several training institutes, companies, and sector skill councils to offer training and conduct examinations according to the German Vocational Educational Training (VET) certificate course system.

There were three types of arrangements - the complete course and examination is conducted according to the German dual system, a mix of Indian and German system, or the course and exam were developed locally in India. For instance, at the Gedee Technical Training Institute (GTTI) here, the first and second systems were followed. Candidates in mechatronics and tool and die making courses were trained and examined according to the German VET system.

The Chamber was also looking at offering training in industrial mechanics, she said.

According to Ms. Jenninger, there are several enquiries for training in hospitality and nursing courses.

Under the German VET certificate courses, in addition to written exams, the students are tested for their hands on skills. They are given work orders and they need to plan and execute the work given. Further, they also need to check to which degree their produced work corresponds to the work order and assess ways that they can perform even better the next time. A board of independent examiners from the industry will also question them based on the work completed.

Akila Shanmugham, Director of the GTTI, said the Gedee Institute was in talks with the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation to select students from Government Industrial Training Institutes to train them with a structured bridge course and enable them to take the German skill exams in trades such as tool and die, mechatronics and machinist.