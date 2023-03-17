ADVERTISEMENT

Individuals asked to update Aadhaar details if it is 10 years old

March 17, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Individuals whose Aadhaar card details are 10 years old can update their photographs, address and other details online in the portal https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ free of cost till June 14.

A release from Collector H. Krishnanunni said that as per the recent statement, users are required to update their Aadhaar card details every 10 years by providing Proof of Identity and Proof of Address to ensure continued accuracy of their information.

The facility can be accessed on the myAadhaar portal by individuals free of cost while physical updates in post office or Aadhaar enrolment centres will continue to charge ₹50 for updating details. The release asked people not to share their Aadhaar details over phone or sms with people who claim to update their details.

