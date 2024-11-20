ADVERTISEMENT

Indiscriminate parking of vehicles in front CMCH chokes traffic

Published - November 20, 2024 07:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Vehicles parked in front of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Indiscriminate parking of vehicles and huge crowd in front of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital has led to traffic congestion in the area.

It is worrysome to see ambulances striving hard to make their way into the hospital. The police should clear the parking of vehicles and the hospital management should find a space to park the vehicles.

M. Natarajan, a resident, said there were instances of ambulances waiting for five minutes to get a way and the waiting time could cost a life. The district administration, hospital management and the city police should find a space for the parking of vehicles.

Today, the entire Lanka Corner Junction takes about five to ten minutes to cross. While motorists can wait, holding up ambulances could cost a life, says CMCH staff.

