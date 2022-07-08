Indiscriminate dumping of waste on streets continues in Erode

ERODE Indiscriminate dumping of waste, including plastic and cotton waste from power looms, on streets continues in many parts of the city causing inconvenience to road users.

Hundreds of power looms are functioning at Veerappanchatiram, Periyasemur and Periyavalasu in the city. Garbage from households containing plastic materials was dumped by residents along the roads at many spots. Also, cotton waste from looms that cannot be processed is dumped on the streets by the workers and set on fire.

Speaking on anonymity, a worker at Periyavalasu claimed that corporation workers are allegedly demanding money for collecting the cotton waste forcing them to dump it on the streets. “We pack the cotton waste in bags and dump it on the streets”, the workers added. Since bins on the roads were removed two years ago and the Corporation is involved only in door-to-door collection of waste, garbage piles up on the streets. “Once in a week workers remove the waste”, said another worker in the area.

Power loom owners urge the corporation to instruct its workers not to demand money for collecting the waste so that they could also desist from dumping on the road. But, officials said that workers are not demanding money and blamed the workers for dumping waste on the road during the day time. They claim that cotton waste is not handed over to the workers during the door-to-door collection, but dumped only on the streets.