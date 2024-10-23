Indiscriminate dumping of waste near Cauvery River bank continues

Waste dumped near the banks of the Cauvery River at Kokkarayanpettai in Pallipalayam block remains a cause of concern for motorists. The waste is frequently set on fire, leading to air and water pollution.

Kokkarayanpettai panchayat is home to over 2,100 houses, and the spot outside a graveyard located near the river has turned into a dumping ground for poultry waste, discarded thermocol used to pack home appliances, as well as other waste and debris. Piles of garbage are a common sight for motorists using the road that connects Namakkal to Erode district. Despite signboards being placed warning people against dumping, residents as well as commercial establishments continue to discard waste near the riverbank and along the Outer Ring Road.

The piled-up garbage vitiates the air with its odour and street dogs keep foraging through it, a common sight for several years. “The spot has turned into a permanent dump yard as no action has been taken against the violators,” he said. Dumping and setting waste on fire not only pollutes the environment, but also portrays the area as a black spot, he added.

Another motorist said road users suffer from toxic smoke due to garbage burning and urged the panchayat to take action against the dumpers.

When contacted, M. Sangeetha, president of the panchayat, said that despite warnings and monitoring, illegal waste dumping continues, and they keep removing it regularly.