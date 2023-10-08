Indiscriminate dumping of garbage continues at Kannankurichi in Salem district

October 08, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Salem

Salem Indiscriminate dumping of garbage near the water bodies and sewage channels at Kannankurichi town panchayat in Salem district has forced the authorities to consider levying penalty on people indulging the act.

The town panchayat, located close to Salem City, has many fast-developing areas. Conservancy workers collect garbage from the households and dispose it of at Chettichavadi. However, people continue to dump waste in sewage channels, along Mookaneri Lake and near the upgraded primary health centre in the locality.

S. Subramaniam, a resident of Kannankurichi, said that in the last 10 years, hundreds of new houses have come up in the town panchayat. The main source of groundwater for the locality is Mookaneri Lake. Many streets lack sewers and hence, the residents discharge wastewater on the road. In areas situated behind the Lake, sewage stagnates near the water body.

On rainy days, the sewage gets mixed with rainwater. In addition to this, people dump garbage near the lake and also in sewage channels, which disrupts the water flow. Dumping of garbage near the primary health centre also creates troubles for the patients visiting the centre, Mr. Subramaniam added.

R. Kumar, another resident, said the meat shops functioning in the locality dump waste on open spaces near the burial ground opposite the primary health centre. The town panchayat officials should create awareness among the public about solid waste management and take stern action against the shopkeepers and persons dumping garbage and releasing sewage in open places, he said.

Kannankurichi Town Panchayat chairman S. Kubendiran promised to look into the issue and said, “We are creating awareness among the people. We have decided to pass a resolution in the council meeting this month, and impose a fine of ₹ 5,000 on people disposing of garbage in open places.”

