Indirect elections to Mayor, Deputy Mayor posts to be held in Erode today

The indirect elections to the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Erode Corporation, Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons of four municipalities and 42 town panchayats are to be held in the district on Friday.

Nominations for the posts of Mayor, Chairperson of municipalities and town panchayats will be received from 9.30 a.m. while nominations for Deputy Mayor and Vice=Chairpersons will be received in the afternoon. If more than one nomination is received, an election will be held and the results will be declared. If only one nomination is received for the top posts, the candidate will be declared winner.

All the newly-elected members, Corporation - 60 councillors, municipalities – 102 councillors and town panchayats – 628 ward members, took oath on Wednesday. The DMK holds majority in the Corporation, four town panchayats while of the total 42 town panchayats, DMK holds majority in 37 town panchayats. While independents hold majority in four town panchayats of Nallampatti, Pethampalayam, Vengambur and Lakkampatti, both DMK and the AIADMK are at loggerheads at Nerinjipettai and the independent is going to decide the person for the chair.