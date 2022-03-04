Indirect election to Vellalore chairperson post postponed

Indirect election to elect chairperson for Vellalore town panchayat was postponed after councillors clashed with one another and pushed the ballot box.

Town panchayat Executive Officer N. Balasubramani said he was forced to postpone the election after councillors clashed with one another within minutes of a councillor filing nomination for the post.

AIADMK councillor U.V. Marudachalam had filed nomination after being proposed by ward 9 councillor Ganesan and seconded by ward 8 councillor Chandrakumar. Immediately thereafter, the councillors entered into a wordy duel with one another and that led to unruly scenes.

Independent councillor Kanagaraj pushed aside the ballot box that the town panchayat administration had kept for the councillors to cast their votes.

The 15-ward town panchayat has eight AIADMK councillors, six DMK councillors and an Independent.

As the situation was getting out of hand, he was forced to suspend the election, Mr. Balasubramani said and added that he ultimately postponed the election.

Thereafter, he lodged a complaint with the Podanur Police narrating the happenings inside the election room. Outside the hall, too, there was unruly scenes as supporters from both the parties were present.

The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission would announce the new date, he added.