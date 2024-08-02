ADVERTISEMENT

IndiGo announces daily flights between Coimbatore – Singapore

Published - August 02, 2024 09:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

IndiGo has announced the operation of daily non-stop flights between Coimbatore and Singapore from October 27. As per the schedule, the flight to Singapore will take off from Coimbatore at 8.15 p.m. and land in Singapore at 3:15 a.m. The return flight from Singapore will depart at 4.15 p.m. and arrive at Coimbatore at 6.10 a.m.

Already, Scoot is operating six flights in a week between Coimbatore and Singapore as per the airline’s website.

Meanwhile, IndiGo has received a good response for its non-stop service to Abu Dhabi, which is scheduled to start on August 10. Sources said that tickets for the first flight to Abu Dhabi have been sold out.

