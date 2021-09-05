Coimbatore

IndiGo starts booking for direct flight to Goa

IndiGo has started booking for a direct flight from Coimbatore to popular tourist destination Goa. As per the online booking website of the operator, the new non-stop service is scheduled to start from October 31. The onward flight leaves Coimbatore at 22:40 hours and reaches at 00:05 hours in Goa. The return flight departs Goa at 00:35 hours and lands in Coimbatore at 01:55 hours. The non-stop journey between the two cities takes 1.20 to 1.25 hours as per the schedule.


