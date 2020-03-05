IndiGo flight develops snag

A Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight made an emergency landing at the Coimbatore International Airport shortly after its departure, on Wednesday morning. The emergency landing was due to a technical snag.
The flight, 6E 453, carrying 76 passengers and a six-member crew, departed from the airport at 7.50 a.m. However, the pilots detected a technical snag in the A-320 flight mid-air. They contacted Air Traffic Control and sought a return.
The flight returned to the airport around 15 minutes after departure, said sources at the airport. The flight made a safe emergency landing.
While some of the passengers cancelled their tickets after the emergency landing, others rescheduled their journey.
A technical team from IndiGo inspected the aircraft.
