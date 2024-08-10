Indigo begins first international service to Abu Dhabi from Coimbatore 

The Indigo flight operated for its first international service from Coimbatore was given a water salute at the international airport on Saturday morning upon arrival from Abu Dhabi.

The flight departed at 7.40 a.m. About 168 passengers travelled in the maiden flight. There were 163 passengers in the incoming service.

Indigo flight will provide three days a week connectivity to Abu Dhabi. With this service, Coimbatore now has air connectivity to three destinations, Sharjah and Singapore being the other two.

