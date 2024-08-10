ADVERTISEMENT

Indigo begins first international service to Abu Dhabi from Coimbatore 

Updated - August 10, 2024 08:23 pm IST

Published - August 10, 2024 08:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Indigo flight will provide three days a week connectivity to Abu Dhabi.

The Hindu Bureau

Indigo flight was given a water cannon salute on arrival from Abu Dhabi at Coimbatore International Airport on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indigo flight operated for its first international service from Coimbatore was given a water salute at the international airport on Saturday morning upon arrival from Abu Dhabi.

The flight departed at 7.40 a.m. About 168 passengers travelled in the maiden flight. There were 163 passengers in the incoming service.

Indigo flight will provide three days a week connectivity to Abu Dhabi. With this service, Coimbatore now has air connectivity to three destinations, Sharjah and Singapore being the other two.

