Indigenous farmers of the Nilgiris moot horticulture park; to display organic products at GIM

January 02, 2024 06:19 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The indigenous farmers of the Nilgiris will submit a proposal to Tamil Nadu Government at the Global Investors Meet (GIM) to be held in Chennai on January 7 and 8 regarding setting up of a mega multi-crop horticulture park in the Nilgiris.

H.N. Sivan of the Progressive and Indigenous Nilgiris Natural Small Farmer-cum-Agri-Business Start-Up Entrepreneurs said he submitted a proposal in this regard at the roadshow for GIM held in Udhagamandalam in November.

“I proposed a project for ₹100 crore and Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan and the Nilgiris MP A. Raja suggested that the project can be scaled up and submitted at the GIM,” he said.

The park should be located close to a vegetable cluster so that it was accessible to farmers cultivating vegetables on about 8,000 acres. It should have vegetable grading facility, cold storage, packing houses, and supply chain systems. The produce processed at the park should be branded as premium Ooty products and sold in the domestic and international markets. The Nilgiris Collector was expected to hold a meeting in this regard on Wednesday, Mr. Sivan said.

Further, organic teas, coffees, spices, and herbs grown in the Nilgiris will be exhibited and sold at the GIM. The forum will display about 30 value-added products and naturally-grown produce cultivated by the tribal people.

Mr. Sivan said value-added agro-based speciality products such as teas, coffees, spices, herbs, and millets would be displayed and the growers would also take part in buyer-seller meets. He said the tribal people were cultivating these crops for several years. They were, at present, value-adding it in small-scale for retail sales.

