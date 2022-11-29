  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Portugal beats Uruguay 2-0, qualifies for round of 16

India’s water sector investment from 2019 to 2024 is an estimated $210 billion says Jal Shakti Minister

The Minister, who was speaking at a programme in Coimbatore recently, said the investment was the highest in the world; he also spoke about using technology to craft solutions to provide tap water access to all households

November 29, 2022 03:09 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

India’s estimated investment in the water sector from 2019 to 2024 at $210 billion is the highest in the world, said Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. The Minister added that access to tap water has grown from 16% to 54% of Indian households in 2019, as per a press release.

The Minister was speaking at the four-day business leadership programme, ‘Isha Insight: The DNA of Success’ conducted by the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore district held recently. The programme was conducted along with the director of the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives (HIAL) Sonam Wangchuck; co-founder, AceVector Group (Snapdeal, Unicommerce and Stellaro) Kunal Bahl and managing director and CEO of Bandhan Bank, Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, who all shared their insights with nearly 200 business leaders.

Mr. Shekhawat listed the Central government’s undertakings under the Jal Jeevan Mission to ensure adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections to all households in rural areas by 2024. He also spoke about the leveraging of technology to craft innovative solutions. “We started training the ladies in the villages and gave them hand-held devices to test the quality [of water] on all basic 12 parameters. They can test the water in their village frequently,” he stated.

The event, which took place from November 24 to November 27, also included meditation sessions, and lectures by Jaggi Vasudev.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / water / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.