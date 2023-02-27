‘India’s textile industry witnessing positive development, says Union Minister

February 27, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST

For India to top the world in textile production, Tiruppur will be the backbone as 50 % of the nation’s exports are from the knitwear industry here, said Union Minister of Tourism G. Kishan Reddy at the NIFT-TEA College of Knitwear Fashion in Tiruppur on Monday.

Addressing the students in a session on AatmaNirbhar Bharat, he said: “India’s textile industry is witnessing positive development with a separate ministry for the sector. PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman Yojana 2023 will ensure employment for rural youth across the country and focus on their welfare.”

“Over the next 20 years, our country will be the world’s greatest economic strength,” he said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi hopes to increase India’s textile export worldwide. Tiruppur’s contribution is prominent to achieve this. Foreign business investments are inspired and the textile industry is moving forward today. Around 50 % of the country’s export is taking place through the Tirupur knitwear industry. India will top the world in textile production, for which, the knitwear city of Tiruppur will serve as the backbone,” the Minister said.