GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India’s multi-national air exercise ‘Tarang Shakti 2024’ begins in Coimbatore

Indian air assets and fighter jets including Su-30MKI, Tejas, Rafale, Mirage, and MiG-29K will take part in the exercise that will go on till August 13

Updated - August 06, 2024 08:56 pm IST

Published - August 06, 2024 08:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
German Air Force Chief Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz arrived at the Sulur Air Base in Coimbatore on Tuesday, flying a Eurofighter Typhoon.

German Air Force Chief Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz arrived at the Sulur Air Base in Coimbatore on Tuesday, flying a Eurofighter Typhoon. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

‘Tarang Shakti 2024’, an international air exercise, began at the Sulur Air Base in Coimbatore district on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

The exercise kick-started with a welcome formation by four Tejas aircraft that intercepted and escorted the German Air Chief, Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz, who flew alone five hours straight to the base.

Speaking to the media, Air Chief Marshal V. R. Chaudhari said, “The exercise tests coordination among diverse aircraft formations. Key challenges include managing data links and ensuring seamless communication, with the goal of enhancing operational efficiency.” The Sulur Air Base is a unique environment to test these capabilities, he added.

He also highlighted the growing opportunities for the defence sector in India, with the exercise potentially opening avenues for co-production internationally. “Upcoming international defence expos are planned to display defence equipment from other nations to foster business ventures,” he highlighted.

Regarding Germany’s first participation in large-scale aerial exercises globally, Mr. Gerhartz explained that this marks its fifth exercise in 2024 and the largest deployment of German air assets in an exercise. “India’s capability and commitment to global defence cooperation makes it an attractive partner for multinational exercises,” he said.

Indian air assets and fighter jets including Su-30MKI, Tejas, Rafale, Mirage, and MiG-29K will take part in the exercise that will go on till August 13. Thirty countries, including the U.S., Germany, France, Australia, UAE, and Singapore, will showcase their fighter jets.

The second phase of the exercise will be held from August 29 to September 14 at the Rajasthan Air Base.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / defence

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.