India’s multi-national air exercise ‘Tarang Shakti 2024’ begins in Coimbatore

‘Tarang Shakti 2024’, an international air exercise, began at the Sulur Air Base in Coimbatore district on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

The exercise kick-started with a welcome formation by four Tejas aircraft that intercepted and escorted the German Air Chief, Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz, who flew alone five hours straight to the base.

Speaking to the media, Air Chief Marshal V. R. Chaudhari said, “The exercise tests coordination among diverse aircraft formations. Key challenges include managing data links and ensuring seamless communication, with the goal of enhancing operational efficiency.” The Sulur Air Base is a unique environment to test these capabilities, he added.

He also highlighted the growing opportunities for the defence sector in India, with the exercise potentially opening avenues for co-production internationally. “Upcoming international defence expos are planned to display defence equipment from other nations to foster business ventures,” he highlighted.

Regarding Germany’s first participation in large-scale aerial exercises globally, Mr. Gerhartz explained that this marks its fifth exercise in 2024 and the largest deployment of German air assets in an exercise. “India’s capability and commitment to global defence cooperation makes it an attractive partner for multinational exercises,” he said.

Indian air assets and fighter jets including Su-30MKI, Tejas, Rafale, Mirage, and MiG-29K will take part in the exercise that will go on till August 13. Thirty countries, including the U.S., Germany, France, Australia, UAE, and Singapore, will showcase their fighter jets.

The second phase of the exercise will be held from August 29 to September 14 at the Rajasthan Air Base.