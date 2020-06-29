Coimbatore

Indians stranded in Jeddah reach Coimbatore

As many as 167 Indians and six infants reached Coimbatore on a special repatriation flight from Jeddah in the early hours of Monday. The IndiGo flight from Jeddah via Mumbai landed at Coimbatore international airport around 3 a.m. Swab samples of all the passengers and infants were collected on arrival. They were made to stay in paid quarantine facilities of hotels in the city. Health Department sources said that COVID-19 test results of the swab samples were expected late on Monday.

The flight returned to Mumbai at 4.45 a.m.

