Indian Swachhata League held in Coimbatore

Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar and Commissioner M. Prathap flagging off the Indian Swachhata League rally at VOC. Ground on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

With activities such as plogging, awareness rallies, human chain formation, and a flash mob, the Corporation conducted the Indian Swachhata league at various places in the city on Saturday.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap flagged off the cleanliness awareness rally along with Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar at V.O.C park grounds. The officials and students took an oath to promote cleanliness.

Mr. Prathap said, the event, which was organised across the country under Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban by the Ministry of Housing and Urban affairs, focused on promoting cleanliness with people participation. Students from various educational institutions participated in the rally that went around the VOC ground.

Similar kinds of awareness programmes were held at Race Course and near the Valankulam tank. A Corporation official said that the objective of the league was to mobilise a diverse group of people to take sustained ownership for cleanliness across the city with the theme of ‘Youth vs Garbage’ to create garbage-free city.

Arjuna Awardee G.E. Sridharan, NSS Programme officer Gnanasekar, who were the ambassadors of the cleanliness drive, also participated in the event.