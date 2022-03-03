Indian students who reached Hungary wait for evacuation

Hundreds of Indian students, including many from Tamil Nadu who reached Hungary from war-hit Ukraine continue their wait for evacuation flights.

The students, mainly those who moved from Kyiv following the advisory issued by the Indian embassy in Ukraine, are now sheltered in a hostel in Budapest, Hungary.

Alagulakshmi Sivakumar, a third-year medical student who hails from Coimbatore and studies in a university in Kyiv, told The Hindu that she, along with several other students who had been staying in bomb shelters, boarded a train to Vinnytsia on February 28. They crossed the Ukraine border on a bus and reached Budapest on Wednesday.

According to Ms. Sivakumar, there were around 2,000 students who were displaced by the war at the facility where she was sheltered. Indian students were yet to receive any communication from Hungarian authorities or the Indian embassy in Hungary on their return as of Thursday, she said and asked the Indian government to evacuate them at the earliest.