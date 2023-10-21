Indian rock python rescued, released into the wild

October 21, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

: An Indian rock python that was found stranded after swallowing a prey on the premises of CRPF Training College in Coimbatore at Rakkipalayam located close to forest area was rescued and released into the wild by a team of Anti-Poaching Watchers and Fire and Rescue Service personnel.

According to Forest Department sources, the python measuring about 10 feet had swallowed a fawn and struggling to move in the morning hours. Though rare, the presence of python on the forest fringe was not unusual, a Forest Department official said. The institution is spread over an area of 400 acres on the foothills of Kurudampalayam Ridge which is on the Nilgiri mountain Ranges

