Indian rock python rescued, released into the wild

October 21, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Personnel of Forest and Fire and Rescue Service departments rescuing an Indian rock python on the premises of CRPF Training College at Rakkipalayam in Coimbatore district on Saturday PHOTO: Special arrangement

: An Indian rock python that was found stranded after swallowing a prey on the premises of CRPF Training College in Coimbatore at Rakkipalayam located close to forest area was rescued and released into the wild by a team of Anti-Poaching Watchers and Fire and Rescue Service personnel.

According to Forest Department sources, the python measuring about 10 feet had swallowed a fawn and struggling to move in the morning hours. Though rare, the presence of python on the forest fringe was not unusual, a Forest Department official said. The institution is spread over an area of 400 acres on the foothills of Kurudampalayam Ridge which is on the Nilgiri mountain Ranges

