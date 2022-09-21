Indian rock python rescued near Pandalur in Ooty

The python that was rescued by the Forest Department at Pandiyar tea estate near Gudalur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Gudalur forest division rescued a 12-foot-long Indian rock python that was found in a tea factory in Nadugani near Pandalur, on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Forest Department officials, workers noticed the reptile and informed the Forest Department. A team of forest staff, trained in handling and capturing snakes and equipped with specialised equipment, reached the spot and located the python.. They managed to capture it, and also checked whether it had any injuries on its body.

They said that the python would be taken to an ideal habitat, that was chosen by the Forest Department, and released to ensure that it has the best chance of survival. In the recent past, the Gudalur forest division has rescued other snakes and wildlife, including King Cobras and pangolins. They appealed to local residents to inform them about the presence of any snakes near homes or factories, and assured them that the Forest Department would ensure that the reptiles were safely trapped and relocated.