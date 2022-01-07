Indian rock python found dead in Gudalur

UDHAGAMANDALAM

07 January 2022 15:55 IST

The python was found on a private tea estate; officials said it had suffered internal injuries

An Indian rock python was found dead in Kannampalli in the Cherambadi Forest Range in Gudalur on Thursday.

The rock python, around 7 feet in length, was found dead on a private tea estate. After Forest Department officials were informed, they extricated the remains and conducted a postmortem. Officials said that the animal had suffered internal injuries caused by something it had consumed, which probably led to its death. Following the completion of the postmortem, the carcass was destroyed.

Advertising

Advertising