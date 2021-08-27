Coimbatore

Indian Red Cross Society donates 28 oxygen concentrators

The Erode branch of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) has donated 28 oxygen concentrators worth ₹ 21 lakh to the district administration for utilisation in hospitals across the district here.

Thomas V Johan, district secretary of the society, and other members handed over the concentrators, each worth ₹ 75,000, to Collector H. Krishnanunni at the Collectorate here.

Likewise, members of St. Thomas Charitable and Educational Trust, Perundurai, handed over essential commodities to 25 children at Special Training Centres run under the National Child Labour Project. A release from C. Subramaniam, Project Director, NCLP, said the trust was running three centres where rescued child workers were provided with basic training. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, their parents had lost their livelihood and the trust decided to help them. Trust founder R. Kamalakannan, treasurer C. Santhakumar and training officer T. Victor Paul handed over the essentials to the parents, the release said.


