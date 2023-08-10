Indian pump manufacturers eye export market

August 10, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Indian pump manufacturers should focus on export markets to grow in the coming years, said K.V. Karthik, the newly-elected president of Indian Pump Manufacturers’ Association (IPMA).

Mr. Karthik told The Hindu thatAfrican and West Asian countries are potential markets for Indian agriculture and domestic pumps. “We have covered just 10% of the demand in Africa. European brands, China and Turkey are some of the competitors there,” he said. “We see more scope for exports and from IPMA, the main focus will be to increase exports,” he said.

The size of the organised Indian pump industry is almost ₹17,000 crores and ₹11,000 crores of it are the agriculture and domestic pumps. Raw material prices started shooting up from October 2021 and stabilised only by the end of 2022. Now, there are signs of prices declining. But, the government increased the GST from 12% to 18%.

“These two factors have hit the organised pump sector. The difference in price between the organised and unorganised sector pumps is almost 30 %. So, the unorganised sector players are growing in the domestic market,” he said. Though the local markets are doing better at present because of poor monsoon in the southern States, the demand remains low in the northern markets, he added.

Another area of thrust for the IPMA will be developing high value pumps. The Scientific and Industrial Testing and Research Centre (Si’Tarc) will develop a high value slurry pump in a year. This ₹12.84 crores project is taken up with ₹10.27 crore grant from the Central government. The demand is huge in minimum and sewage treatment segments. But, the Indian industry does not have indigenous technology. The manufacturers in the northern and southern States an also take up a project to develop pumps for the oil and natural gas sectors. These segments are currently catered by suppliers of imported pumps, he said.

