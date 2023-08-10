HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian pump manufacturers eye export market

August 10, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha

Indian pump manufacturers should focus on export markets to grow in the coming years, said K.V. Karthik, the newly-elected president of Indian Pump Manufacturers’ Association (IPMA).

Mr. Karthik told The Hindu thatAfrican and West Asian countries are potential markets for Indian agriculture and domestic pumps. “We have covered just 10% of the demand in Africa. European brands, China and Turkey are some of the competitors there,” he said. “We see more scope for exports and from IPMA, the main focus will be to increase exports,” he said.

The size of the organised Indian pump industry is almost ₹17,000 crores and ₹11,000 crores of it are the agriculture and domestic pumps. Raw material prices started shooting up from October 2021 and stabilised only by the end of 2022. Now, there are signs of prices declining. But, the government increased the GST from 12% to 18%.

“These two factors have hit the organised pump sector. The difference in price between the organised and unorganised sector pumps is almost 30 %. So, the unorganised sector players are growing in the domestic market,” he said. Though the local markets are doing better at present because of poor monsoon in the southern States, the demand remains low in the northern markets, he added.

Another area of thrust for the IPMA will be developing high value pumps. The Scientific and Industrial Testing and Research Centre (Si’Tarc) will develop a high value slurry pump in a year. This ₹12.84 crores project is taken up with ₹10.27 crore grant from the Central government. The demand is huge in minimum and sewage treatment segments. But, the Indian industry does not have indigenous technology. The manufacturers in the northern and southern States an also take up a project to develop pumps for the oil and natural gas sectors. These segments are currently catered by suppliers of imported pumps, he said.

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.