Indian Oil lays 2.8 km of steel pipeline for CNG in Coimbatore

Indian Oil Corporation, an authorised entity to lay build and operate City Gas Distribution, achieved the milestone of commissioning 2.8 km of steel pipe line for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and the first online CNG reail outlet in Tamil Nadu in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

With this the total number of operating Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations has risen to 11. The facility was inaugurated by Shailesh Tiwari, Executive Director of Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

Inaugurating the outlet, Mr. Tiwari mentioned that Indian Oil plans to commission about 25 new CNG stations every year from 2022-23. Indian Oil has also commissioned the City Gate Station (CCS) at Pichanur village near Madukkarai taluk linking up with the Kochi - Kootanad - Bengaluru - Mangaluru pipeline of GAIL Indian Limited.

He also added that Indian Oil will also be providing piped natural gas connections to about nine lakh households during economic life of project based on the requirement of consumers for urban and rural areas of Coimbatore district. Indian Oil is developing steel pipe and polythene pipeline network to supply natural gas at affordable price to the public.