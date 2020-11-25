Indian Oil commences work for city gate station

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has commenced work for the construction of a city gate station at Pichanur near Madukkarai as part of its City Gas Distribution (CGD) project to supply piped natural gas and compressed natural gas in Coimbatore.

According to a release, city gate station is the custody transfer point where natural gas is delivered from the high-pressure transmission pipeline into the low-pressure lines of the local distribution network. The work is likely be completed by end of March 2021, the release said.

The gas supply at Coimbatore will be provided by GAIL (India) Ltd through its Kochi-Koottanad-Bengaluru-Mangaluru pipeline. Following the construction of the city gate station, CGD Coimbatore is estimated to provide nine lakh piped natural gas connections and 273 compressed natural gas stations in a span of eight years, according to the release.