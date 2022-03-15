Indian Navy plans indigenisation cell in Coimbatore

The Indian Navy is taking efforts to establish a full-fledged indigenisation cell here to speed up the naval indigenisation activities in this region covering Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra, Rear Admiral K. Srinivas, Asst. Chief of Material (Modernisation), Naval Head Quarters, New Delhi, said here on Monday.

Members of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA) and delegates from the Naval Head Quarters, New Delhi, and Southern Naval Command, Kochi, had a meeting here on Monday.

Speaking at the event, he detailed on the opportunities for domestic industries in Indian Navy for supplying its requirement and the appropriate procedures for the same.

V. Sundaram, Director, CODISSIA Defence Innovation and Atal Incubation Centre (CDIIC), gave details of the progress made by CDIIC for startups and indigenisation.

The CDIIC and the Aircraft & Engine Holding Unit (A & EHU), Southern Naval Command, are working jointly to identify products that are required by the Indian Navy and can be developed locally. The joint efforts have resulted in the identification and taking up of five products by the member Industries of CODISSIA.

CODISSIA president M.V. Ramesh Babu spoke about the MoU signed with Naval Ship Repair Yard, Kochi, Indian Navy and 5 BRD, Indian Airforce for indigenisation of products they need and the subsequent vendor meets conducted for the benefit of member industries. CODISSIA and Southern Naval Command jointly have taken various initiatives for bridging the gap between defence and the industries.

Commodore BP Singh, VSM, Commodore (Indigenisation), was also present.