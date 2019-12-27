‘Indian Muslims will not be affected by CAA’

Muslims in India will not be affected by the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, State president of Hindu Munnani Kadeswara C. Subramaniam asserted here on Friday.
Mr. Subramaniam told mediapersons that the Munnani welcomed the Act that would help in “stopping terrorists” from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Mr. Subramaniam accused the Opposition parties such as the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Congress of spreading false information about the Act and condemned the anti-CAA protests. “They are only adding strength to the Modi government,” he claimed.
Mr. Subramanian also requested the State Government to take appropriate action in identifying illegal migrants from Bangladesh working in Tiruppur.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.