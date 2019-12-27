‘Indian Muslims will not be affected by CAA’

Muslims in India will not be affected by the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, State president of Hindu Munnani Kadeswara C. Subramaniam asserted here on Friday.

Mr. Subramaniam told mediapersons that the Munnani welcomed the Act that would help in “stopping terrorists” from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Mr. Subramaniam accused the Opposition parties such as the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Congress of spreading false information about the Act and condemned the anti-CAA protests. “They are only adding strength to the Modi government,” he claimed.

Mr. Subramanian also requested the State Government to take appropriate action in identifying illegal migrants from Bangladesh working in Tiruppur.