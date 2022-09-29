Indian industry has the potential to support IAF: Air Marshal Vibhas Pande

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
September 29, 2022 22:54 IST

Air Marshal Vibhas Pande, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Maintenance Command of the Indian Air Force, inspecting the guard of honour at the 5 Base Repair Depot, Sulur. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Indian industry has the potential and capability to support the Indian Air Force in its indigenisation programme, said Air Marshal Vibhas Pande, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Maintenance Command of the Indian Air Force, here on Wednesday.   Addressing the personnel of the 5 Base Repair Depot (5 BRD) at Sulur near here, Air Marshal Pande also emphasised to reach out and engage with Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (Codissia) and private industries of Coimbatore. The Air Marshal visited various repair and overhauling divisions of the 5 BRD and reviewed the progress on production of aircraft. He was briefed on various indigenisation efforts undertaken by the Depot under the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives to minimise dependency on foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers. . The air warriors of the 5 BRD presented the Air Marshal a guard of honour upon his arrival at the unit for a three day visit. He was accompanied by Ruchira Pande, president of Air Force Wives Welfare Association (Regional). Ms. Pande visited various welfare ventures run by AFWWA (L) and addressed all Sanginis of the Depot. She appreciated their efforts in maintenance of the AFWWA ventures, and enhancing the quality of life at the Depot by creating a stress free environment. She urged the Sanginis to continue the good work towards welfare, empowerment and upliftment of IAF families, said a release.  

