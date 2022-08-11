Indian handlooms to be displayed in overseas exhibitions

The Union Ministry of Textiles has taken steps to hold exhibitions in London and Madrid in which 75 weaves will be displayed, UP Singh, Secretary (Textiles), said recently.

At the National Handloom Day programme organised recently by the Ministry of Textiles, he said 75 handloom gifts were distributed among Indian diaspora and those who had “genuine interest in handlooms.”

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal, said the census data of handlooms of over 35 lakh handloom workers should be placed in the public domain so that the benefits of the handloom schemes reached the beneficiaries. Handloom weavers and handicraft artisans should be on board on GeM portal in large numbers and all government departments should purchase handloom products for all their textile needs, he said.

Design Resource Centres were inaugurated at Indore, Kolkata, Nagpur, Meerut, and Panipat and 82 Sant Kabir and National Handloom Awards were given away as part of the programme, according to a release.

Speaking virtually at a conference here on “Sustainable Clothing and Textile Recycling Conference” on Wednesday, the Minister said the global textile recycling market was six million to eight million tonnes and 12 % to 14 % of total global waste was recycled by the textile sector. But, just 1 % to 2 % of clothing materials were recycled into garments. Sharing, reusing, repairing, refurbishing, and recycling were the need of the hour. The textile recycling industry was mainly in the US, EU, and China. India had opportunities to become a source for sustainable apparels. The manufacturers should go in for sustainability certifications, he said.