Indian gaur rescued after being trapped inside a house compound in the Nilgiris

December 08, 2022 03:35 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The forest department rescued an Indian gaur that got trapped inside the compound of a house in Naduhatty in Kattabettu range near Kotagiri on Wednesday.

According to officials, the animal was searching for food in a tea estate adjoining the residential area. The estate was located on a slope that tapered downwards towards a row of houses.

The animal is believed to have accidentally made its way down from the slope and to have got itself trapped inside the compound wall of the house when it was noticed by local residents who intimated the forest department.

The forest department personnel rushed to the spot and demolished a portion of the compound wall surrounding the house so that the animal could escape.

Officials stated that the animal was in good health and did not suffer any injury.