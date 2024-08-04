GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Indian gaur photographed with eye injury observed by forest department

Published - August 04, 2024 05:51 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department recently undertook an observation of a gaur that was photographed with a branch seemingly lodged inside one of its eye sockets.

Following reports, forest department officials, led by the Kundha forest ranger, reached the spot near Kattery Dam in Ketti where the gaur was last seen and began their search for the animal a few days ago. Soon afterwards, they found a gaur resembling the one in the picture and began observing it.

According to forest department officials, the branch that appeared to be lodged in the gaur’s eye had either fallen off or been dislodged by the animal itself, and it was moving and feeding well. “There were also no signs of major injury to its eye, indicating that the branch may have just been stuck to its hair,” said a forest department official.

After carefully observing the animal for some time, forest department officials decided not to intervene. While they are confident that the animal they followed is the same one that was photographed, they appealed to residents to inform them if they see any animal with an injury.

