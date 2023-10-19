Indian Gaur found dead in Nilgiris

October 19, 2023 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

An Indian Gaur was found dead in the Kundha Range of the Nilgiris Forest Division, at the side of a road leading to the Kateri dam, on Thursday.

Forest Department staff received information about the death of the Gaur, and conducted a preliminary examination. Staff found that the animal’s head had been injured. A metal and rubber-like substance was found.

A special team has been constituted to look into the death. The team is currently investigating the angle of a possible gun shot injury.

