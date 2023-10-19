ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Gaur found dead in Nilgiris

October 19, 2023 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Forest Department has constituted a special team to look into the death of the animal

The Hindu Bureau

An Indian Gaur was found dead in the Kundha Range of the Nilgiris Forest Division, at the side of a road leading to the Kateri dam, on Thursday.

Forest Department staff received information about the death of the Gaur, and conducted a preliminary examination. Staff found that the animal’s head had been injured. A metal and rubber-like substance was found.

A special team has been constituted to look into the death. The team is currently investigating the angle of a possible gun shot injury.

