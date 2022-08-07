Indian gaur dies of electrocution at a Ooty estate
It came into contact with a severed power line
An Indian gaur died in a private estate in Kattabettu after it was electrocuted by a severed power line on Sunday morning.
Forest Department officials from the Nilgiris division said the incident happened in Naduhatti beat of Kattabettu forest range, when a branch from a silver oak tree fell on a power line. The animal was said to have come in contact with the loose wire and got electrocuted. A post-mortem would be conducted on Monday, officials said.
