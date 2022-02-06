Indian gaur dies after consuming plastic near Ooty

UDHAGAMANDALAM

06 February 2022 16:30 IST

The carcass of the animal was found by tea estate workers in Kattabettu

An Indian gaur, believed to be around six-years-old, died after consuming plastic waste which was improperly disposed of near Kattabettu on Friday.

The incident highlighted problems faced by wildlife in villages and panchayats where there is no waste disposal mechanism. As a result, people dump waste on the open lands which become a feeding ground for the wild animals.

The carcass of the animal was found by tea estate workers in Kattabettu who informed the Forest Department. A post-mortem was conducted by veterinarians from the Department of Animal Husbandry. Sources in the Forest Department said that a bag used for packaging fertiliser was found in its intestine, which had caused its death.

Bhosale Sachin Thukkaram, District Forest Officer (Nilgiris division), said the animal’s death must have been caused by the discarded plastic. “In the Nilgiris, many gaur live outside forests and close to human habitations. They also have been found to scrounge for food in garbage heaps and open dumping grounds,” said Mr. Thukkaram.

The Forest Department has written to the district administration to direct local bodies to set up fences around areas where open dumping is prevalent.

This is not the first time that improperly disposed garbage has claimed the life of a wild animal in the district. A few years ago, a portion of a blade had damaged the intestines of a tiger, leading to its death. The tiger is believed to have eaten a Sambar deer that must have consumed the blade while foraging for food in the municipal dump yard in Udhagamandalam.