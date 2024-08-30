Indian cricketers visits children at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital’s free cancer ward

Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav and players of the Mumbai team, including Shreyas Iyer, who are in Coimbatore for the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament, visited Sri Ramakrishna Hospital on August 29, 2024 (Thursday) and met the children undergoing treatment at the free paediatric oncology ward.

The cricketers, who were welcomed by children with red roses, signed mini cricket bats and presented gifts to them. The children presented portraits of Mr. SuryaKumar Yadav and Mr. Shreyas as memento. They interacted with the children and wished them a speedy recovery.

Mr. Suryakumar Yadav spoke to Dr. P. Guhan, Director, Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology and Research (SRIOR) about the treatment given to children at the ward and the duration of the treatment.

Mr.Surya Kumar Yadav appreciated the hard work the oncology department was doing, and the phenomenal support that Sri Ramakrishna Hospital was providing towards this noble cause. R. Sundar, Joint Managing Trustee; C.V. Ramkumar, CEO, SNR Sons Charitable Trust; and Dr. Karthikesh, surgical oncologist, attended the event.

