Indian Chamber of Commerce signs MoU with Taiwan

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
November 04, 2022 18:55 IST

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Productivity Organization of Taiwan to improve technical collaborations between industries in Coimbatore and experts and businesses in Taiwan.

Sandeep Kumar Nayak, Director General of National Productivity Council, told The Hindu that the agreement will focus on high technology to improve energy saving, bettering efficiency, and waste (industrial, solid, and water) management in industries here. The Chamber has members in various industrial sectors such as textiles, automobiles, etc. The agreement covered areas that these sectors wanted support from Taiwan.

The eight-member Taiwanese delegation that visited Coimbatore included industry-linked professors and productivity promoters. With India targeting net zero by 2070, technology experts and businesses in Taiwan will work with Coimbatore industries in the focus areas of the agreement.

The delegation visited New Delhi and will visit Chennai too. The National Productivity Council in India will have different project timelines for its collaborations with the National Productivity Organization. Thus, the MoU signed between The Indian Chamber of Commerce here and the National Productivity Organization will also have a different time line.

The National Productivity Council will also work with the Chamber of Commerce here in different sectors. “We will work together in more areas in the coming years,” he said.

India is one of the founding members of Asia Productivity Organisation, Tokyo, and is collaborating with the China Productivity Council, Taiwan, under its scope, Mr. Nayak said.

According to B. Sriramulu, president of the Chamber, the agreement will also strengthen industry relationships between the two countries.

