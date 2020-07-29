Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry welcomes new train proposals

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, has welcomed the proposal of the Southern Railways to improve train connectivity to Coimbatore.
President of the Chamber V. Lakshminarayanasamy said in a press release that the plans for Tirunelveli - Coimbatore daily express, Coimbatore - Rameswaram overnight express, and Coimbatore - Bengaluru overnight express would meet the long-pending demands of the city.
While the Coimbatore-Bengaluru overnight express would address the connectivity needs of Information Technology workforce who visited the city during weekends, the Tirunelveli- Coimbatore train would benefit traders and help them improve business with the southern districts.
However, there was no plan to renovate the Coimbatore railway junction or extend the platforms at Peelamedu, Irugur, and Somanur junctions. “We appeal to the Railways to look into these issues in the coming days,” he said.
