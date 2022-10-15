Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry to focus on infrastructure needs of the city

According to the Chamber, land has turned expensive in Coimbatore and vertical growth will boost investments in residential units. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, will focus for the next two years on infrastructure development in Coimbatore, training women directors for companies, and building partnerships between industries and educational institutions.

B. Sriramulu, president of the Chamber, told presspersons here on Friday that land has turned prohibitively expensive in Coimbatore and vertical growth will boost investments in residential units. It will also facilitate infrastructure development.

With government mandate, companies should have women directors and the Chamber will train the women directors. Another area of focus will be on making students industry-ready so that they get jobs immediately after their studies. The Chamber will launch a programme in two months to connect industries and educational institutions to offer vocational training courses for students, he said.

V. Sundaram, one of the vice-presidents of the Chamber, added that on the infrastructure front, the Chamber is holding regular meetings with the officials concerned on Singanallur flyover, Mettupalayam road widening, Perianaikenpalayam flyover, Ganapathi flyover, Athupalam, and airport expansion.

Another significant requirement for Coimbatore is development of a rail network connecting important parts of the city such as Singanallur and Peelamedu. The railway stations in these places need to be improved with adequate parking facilities. With a circuit train facility, the congestion on roads will reduce, he said.

According to Rajesh B. Lund, one of the vice-presidents of the Chamber, it will start gathering details of civic issues from its members and represent them to the local body. “We all want a better Coimbatore to attract investments,” he said.

Vice-president C. Dorairaj added that the Chamber plans to have periodical meetings for its members on GST as amendments are introduced almost every month. It has also asked for a GST tribunal in Coimbatore.

K. Annamalai, secretary of the Chamber, added that an industry delegation from Taiwan will visit the Chamber next month to strengthen cooperation.